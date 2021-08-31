ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

