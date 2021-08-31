ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

