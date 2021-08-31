ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.