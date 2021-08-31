Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) PT at $38.80

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

