Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 29.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at $483,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

