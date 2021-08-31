Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.47 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

