Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $188,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $339,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

