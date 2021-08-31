ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

UNP stock opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $219.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

