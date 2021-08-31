Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 22,601 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 111,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

