Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 715 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $948.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $893.00 and its 200 day moving average is $830.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

