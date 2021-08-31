Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $115.00 on Friday. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

