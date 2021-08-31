KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,589. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

