Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.