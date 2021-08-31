5,850 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $76.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

