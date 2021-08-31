Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,091 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

