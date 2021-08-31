ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average is $310.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

