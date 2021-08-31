Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32.
Apiam Animal Health Company Profile
