iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the July 29th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,974,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $718,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

