Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

SE opened at $331.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.71 and its 200-day moving average is $260.86. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

