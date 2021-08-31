Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in August

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the July 29th total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,053.3 days.

CBAUF stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

