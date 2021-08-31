BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the July 29th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 666,671 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,449,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVF opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

