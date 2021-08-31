Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Raises Dividend to $2.09 Per Share

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.0939 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.