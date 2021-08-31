ConvaTec Group Plc (CNVVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

CNVVY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

