Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

