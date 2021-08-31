Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 483 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 254.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,549.00 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,509.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,312.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

