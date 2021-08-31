American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.