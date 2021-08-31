Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $982,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

