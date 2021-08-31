Oak Street Health (OSH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH):

8/31/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,882,385.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 925,132 shares of company stock worth $52,590,856 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 363.4% during the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

