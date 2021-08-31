Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 185,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 463,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,571,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $22,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

IFF opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

