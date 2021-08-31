Head-To-Head Contrast: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.86%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 59.81%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.48 $82.30 million $0.78 37.68 Pixelworks $40.85 million 7.98 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -15.95

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18% Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

