BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 42,597 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,521 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 42,597 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 53.5% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

