ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SOL opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

