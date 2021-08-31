U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

