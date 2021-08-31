17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $260.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

