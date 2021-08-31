Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

