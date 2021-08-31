Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,067 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

