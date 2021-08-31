Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

