Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMS. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

