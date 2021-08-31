Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,167 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 326,121 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 567,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

