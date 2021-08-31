Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Lifted to C+ at TheStreet

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13.

In other news, CFO Russell M. Gifford purchased 13,800 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,222.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $69,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

