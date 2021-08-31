The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.