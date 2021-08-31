Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

