Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

