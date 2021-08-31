Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

