Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

