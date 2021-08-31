Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,267 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

