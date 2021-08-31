Trillium Asset Management LLC Invests $6.14 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.