Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,803 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

