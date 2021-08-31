Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,085. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.