Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

